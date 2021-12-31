ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Celebrities react to death of TV legend Betty White

By Katie Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG10X_0da7ID1100

( NewsNation Now ) — In the wake of Betty White’s passing , fans and fellow comedians are sharing their goodbyes alongside some of their favorite memories of the TV and film icon, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

White was the lone surviving member of the four famed on-screen friends that starred in the Primetime Emmy award-winning show “Golden Girls.” She is perhaps best known, however, for her role as Sue Ann Nivens in the classic sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” More recently, White starred as Elka Ostrovsky on the TV series “Hot in Cleveland.”

News of her death on Friday, confirmed by her agent Jeff Witjas, elicited mournful reactions from fans and colleagues.

“Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm,” actor George Takei said on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

“Thank you for yur humor, your warmth and your activism,” actor Henry Winkler wrote.

White was preparing to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. A limited release of “Betty White: 100 Years Young – a Birthday Celebration” is slated to premiere on Jan. 17, starring White’s friends and colleagues including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Carol Burnett.

“The world looks different now,” Reynolds posted to Twitter Friday. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“What an exceptional life,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.”

Netflix paid tribute to White as well, dubbing her the First Lady of Television, and our hearts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFOR

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
George Takei
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Newsnation
KFOR

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
KFOR

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

For more than 50 years, a Boston man kept a secret that not even his family knew until just before his death in May. He was a fugitive wanted in one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. And he had spent most of his life using a name he created six months after the heist in 1969.
CLEVELAND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KFOR

KFOR

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy