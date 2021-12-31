ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Fatal Tiverton car crash claims life of 18-year-old

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgssH_0da7Hi9D00

TIVERTON — An 18-year-old town resident died Friday morning following a car crash.

According to a release issued Friday afternoon, police and fire departments responded to the area of Brayton Road and Ferreira Drive for a reported motor vehicle accident at 6:23 a.m.

Upon arrival responders located a 2002 Saturn four door and determined the vehicle was being driven by John Barreto. Police said Barreto was traveling south when he lost control of the vehicle, left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Tiverton Fire Fighters, with the assistance of the Fall River Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue Unit, were able to remove Barreto, who was entrapped in the vehicle. Barreto was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, Mass., by Tiverton Rescue. and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Tiverton Police Department Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Stephen Parrillo at 401-625-6717 or email sparrillo@tivertonpoliceri.com.

#Traffic Accident#Tiverton Fire Fighters#Heavy Rescue Unit
