Betty White death: World reacts

Many were shocked by the news that iconic entertainer Betty White died Friday, days before she was set to turn 100.

Stars, friends and fans shared memories and their shock after learning of White’s death.

Valerie Bertinelli, White’s “Hot in Cleveland” co-star, said, “heaven must be bright now.”

Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with White in “The Proposal” said, “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.”

Sandra Bullock, who also co-starred with White in “The Proposal,” said in a statement to Variety, “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

An icon in his own right, Henry Winkler thanked White for her humor, warmth and activism.

Another legend of the big and small screen, William Shatner, said she was “a gift to the entertainment world.”

Longtime friend Carol Burnett said she “loved Betty very, very much,” in a statement obtained by ET Online.

“The world has lost one in a million,” she said.

White’s death cast a shadow over celebrations being held in Times Square as the world gets ready to ring in the new year, Ryan Seacrest said from New York City.

Rex Chapman shared the introduction from White’s show, “The Golden Girls,” with the theme song “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

Kathy Griffin remembered the first time meeting White on “Suddenly Susan.”

Continue reading memories of and tributes to White:

Betty White through the years A headshot portrait of American actor Betty White wearing a veiled hat, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

©2021 Cox Media Group