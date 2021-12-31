ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

From ice cream to coffee: how one couple is repurposing a popular Newburgh spot

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A couple has bought Ben and Penny’s and they plan to turn it into Honey Moon Coffee Co.

As of the morning of December 31, a couple has signed a contract to purchase the Ben and Penny’s ice cream shop to turn it into Honey Moon Newburgh.

The couple wanted to formerly thank Ben and Penny for their years of service on the Ohio River providing tasty treats for downtown Newburgh, and those who walk the riverfront trail. The couple hopes to be able to continue Ben and Penny’s legacy for many years.

Apparently some people in Newburgh wanted another coffee shop, so the couple heard the requests and decided to meet those demands. Come spring a grand opening is scheduled, and everyone is invited to attend.

