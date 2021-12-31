Williamsburg mobile gym owner gives back to the community for the new year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — It sounded like a good idea: pack a van with fitness equipment and hit the streets to help those who want to get in shape for the new year.

But, little did this mother of two know, that in March of 2020, life as we knew it would come to a screeching halt.

(Getty Images)

“It definitely was not the ideal time when we started but I think we have a great business model going forward,” said Kristin Doherty, a UVA Business School alum.

And forward she went, training people virtually as the owner of a GYMGUYZ mobile fitness franchise in Williamsburg and the surrounding areas.

“We’ve come out stronger. I never had to lay anybody off; we kept working during the pandemic virtually for a long time this last year. We’ve kind of rebuilt and were able to grow because a lot of people are still worried about a gym and see the convenience. We come to you and we bring everything on site,” said Doherty.

(Photo courtesy: Kristin Doherty)

The business model also includes COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“We are also very COVID conscience; we wear masks, we distance, we wear gloves and foot covers,” said Doherty.

To pay it forward, Doherty on Thursday Jan. 6 will host a fitness fair at the Kingsmill Mounts Ba y Community Center.

“It’s really an inside-and-out health and wellness fair. There will be fitness there chiropractors and nutritionists,” Doherty said.

You don’t have to be a member and the fair is free and open to all. So, dust off your sneakers. The fair will include a fitness class.

(Photo courtesy: Kristin Doherty)

“Anyone who has a New Year’s resolution that includes health and wellness — which is most people — it’s a great time to stop by and get some tips from a variety of people,” Doherty said.

If you can’t attend the fair, Doherty has this free advice: Clean up your diet and hit the road.

“If you just brisk walk 20 to 30 minutes, five days a week and if you are doing nothing else, you’re really going to increase your cardio. It will also increase your life span,” she said.

Doherty says most will get better results if they take small bites of the health and fitness pie.



“Even if you do one or two things, I think that can make difference,” added Doherty.

For additional information call (757) 500-5128

