TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida set a new record for single-day COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 46,923 new infections. New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. also hit the highest level since the start of the pandemic this week amid two highly infectious variants of the coronavirus continuing to circulate worldwide. The country’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 265,427 on Tuesday, well over the previous record of 250,000 cases per day in mid-January.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO