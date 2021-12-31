ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa, Nebraska brace for winter weather on New Year’s Day

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1hWL_0da7G5gM00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Iowa and Nebraska could begin the new year with dangerous wind chills and heavy snow, and drivers in parts of Nebraska encountered slick roads on Friday due to patchy freezing drizzle.

The National Weather Service predicts that southeastern Nebraska could see 6 to 9 inches of snow on Saturday, while the Omaha area could see 3 to 6 inches.

Parts of southern Iowa could see up to 10 inches, and central Iowa could get 4 to 9 inches, according to the weather service.

Eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa both saw freezing drizzle and icy roads Friday, causing treacherous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service announced a wind chill advisory for northern Iowa starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

January 1st: Frigid start to the new year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy New Year! A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Omaha, NE
Sports
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Iowa#Extreme Weather#Ap#Eastern Nebraska#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
577
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy