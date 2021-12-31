A Sweet Return: Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon is back for the Sugar Bowl

This year’s Sugar Bowl matchup of No. 7 Baylor taking on No. 8 Mississippi is a virtual coin flip, according to oddsmakers. The Bears are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning seven of their last eight games, including a 21-16 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game as 7-point underdogs. Over that aforementioned eight-game span, Baylor has posted an impressive 6-2 ATS mark. Upon a deeper dive, the Bears have thrived in the role of an underdog going 4-1 ATS this season.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The father of the standout high school quarterback in Georgia who died earlier this month said at his son's funeral Tuesday that early reports linking his son's death to complications after a routine surgery were not true. James Roper, Robbie Roper's father, addressed the 1,000 mourners at First Baptist Church...
Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
It would be hard to argue that anyone but Nick Saban is the best coach in college football. Saban has been at the helm of the Crimson Tide's football program since 2007, and has brought the team eight SEC championships, six national championships and a collective 177-24 record since taking over as head coach.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
For the sixth time, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have won a College Football Playoff semi-final game and are off to the national title game. And you’d better believe that Saban was celebrating – in a way only he can. Saban was photographed with the rest...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
Leave it up to Kirk Herbstreit to point out the bright side after an embarrassing end to the Music City Bowl. Officiating robbed Tennessee of a touchdown but the game was still one of the most competitive of the bowl season thus far. “So thankful the overwhelming majority of players...
