A Sweet Return: Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon is back for the Sugar Bowl

This year’s Sugar Bowl matchup of No. 7 Baylor taking on No. 8 Mississippi is a virtual coin flip, according to oddsmakers. The Bears are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning seven of their last eight games, including a 21-16 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game as 7-point underdogs. Over that aforementioned eight-game span, Baylor has posted an impressive 6-2 ATS mark. Upon a deeper dive, the Bears have thrived in the role of an underdog going 4-1 ATS this season.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO