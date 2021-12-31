Vikings to start Sean Mannion at QB vs. Packers

Sean Mannion (14) will be under center for the Vikings on Sunday. Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after it was learned that the 7-8 Minnesota Vikings will be without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" game at the 12-3 Green Bay Packers because he tested positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated player, reports surfaced that unproven commodity Sean Mannion would be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated to the top of the depth chart.

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed later on Friday that Mannion will be his QB1 for Sunday's must-win matchup.

"I think they're going to rally behind Sean," Zimmer explained about his call to start the third-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft over rookie Kellen Mond. "They know how important this game is. They believe in Sean. ... We hate to see that happen to Kirk, but he’s done a lot of great things for us and Sean is a really good football player and we’re expecting him to go out and play really well."

Mannion has two career regular-season starts on his resume heading into the new year, but he hasn't thrown a meaningful pass since the 2019 campaign. In 13 NFL appearances, the 29-year-old has completed 45-of-74 passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns, three interceptions and a 57.5 passer rating.