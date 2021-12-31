ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Preview: Cardinals Face Dynamic Cowboys in Pre-Playoffs Test

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 1 day ago

The Arizona Cardinals locked in a playoff spot last week, and the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East.

However, Sunday's marquee matchup between the two sides has high stakes for where in the playoff picture they will stand.

Arizona is one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West, and LA can clinch the division with a win over Baltimore and a Cardinals loss.

Dallas is one game back of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC, a valued position since only one squad per conference gets a bye in the playoffs.

Week 17 is also important for the Cardinals as they need to get back on track before the playoffs begin. Their last three results have been losses to the Rams, Lions and Colts.

Their players have said in press conferences that they have time to find themselves, and this is a week-to-week league. But this week could show what a Cardinals playoff game could look like, for better or worse.

Essential info

Game setting

Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2:225 p.m. from AT&T Stadium

TV

FOX with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

National radio

Compass Radio with Jerry Recco and Danny White

Local radio

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley, Paul Calvisi

Spanish radio

KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Betting line

Cardinals +6 underdogs on SI Sportsbook

Inside slant

The two sides have trended in opposite ways recently.

Arizona struggled to move the ball offensively last week.

The Cowboys gained 497 yards in a 56-14 annihilation of the Washington Football Team. They have won four straight games and are mostly healthy compared to most teams.

The Cardinals are missing a lot of depth this week:

  • Running back James Conner (heel) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) are questionable.
  • Safety Budda Baker (ribs) and defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) are questionable
  • Edge rushers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are on the COVID list
  • Left tackle D.J. Humphries is on the COVID list
  • Cornerback Marco Wilson is out (shoulder)

Plus, of course, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Robert Alford and defensive end J.J. Watt are on injured reserve.

The Cowboys have a scary arsenal on offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

"You have to have a great scheme to disguise coverages and disguise looks to make the down fair for you," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "If you don't, (Prescott) will put his team in the best play possible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URBT1_0da7ETSt00
Next Gen Stats

They lead the league in points per game with 30.5, and their defense has also been stout.

Dallas has not allowed more than 20 points in a game since Nov. 25 against the Raiders. They are a fast unit with a rapidly ascending star at linebacker, rookie Micah Parsons. He has 13 sacks and is in the conversation for defensive player of the year.

"One of the most talented rosters in the NFL," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "(Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn has done a tremendous job with that defense. They’re flying around, playing with a lot of energy, a lot of juice, turning the ball over. They look incredible."

Defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are also a dangerous duo when healthy, and they are now.

The Cowboys also lead the league in takeaways and third-down defense.

This is a very difficult opponent, a playoff team that Arizona could face again.

"I think it does have a level of playoff-type of mentality, especially with how the past few games have gone for us," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "We're trying to right this thing and get rolling heading into the playoffs. This is a big one for us."

The Cardinals dominated the Cowboys 38-10 last season, but that was a very different looking matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFjk5_0da7ETSt00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

However, Arizona did most of its damage in the ground, which could be the strategy on Sunday. The Cowboys allow 4.5 yards per rush. It's their weakest link defensively.

The Cardinals may have Conner and Chase Edmonds as a backfield tandem again if the former plays.

Getting that rolling and sticking to it, despite it not fitting the typical Air Raid mantra, could be how the Cardinals keep possession, move the ball and avoid the pass rush and potential turnovers.

The Cardinals felt that they beat themselves in many ways with 11 penalties, three missed kicks and sloppy play last Saturday. They won't beat playoff teams without snuffing those out, which is something they struggled with last year.

Kyler Murray's AT&T history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2OmQ_0da7ETSt00
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a rich history playing in Dallas. He's is an all-time great Texas high school quarterback, going undefeated as a starter at Allen in the Dallas area.

He is currently 8-0 at the Cowboys' stadium, with wins in high school, college and last season in the NFL.

“Since high school, I’ve been on pretty good teams, had the privilege to play with a lot of great players, great coaches, and we’ve shown up whenever we’ve played there," Murray said. "I’m not going to make it more than what it is. I don’t know, I guess good juju in that building.”

Injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg6wN_0da7ETSt00
Screenshot

Matchup history

The Cardinals' history against Dallas has mostly been painful.

The Cowboys beat the Cardinals 13 straight times in the 1990s.

But, Arizona is on an upswing in this matchup having won five of six, with two in overtime.

Murray passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns paired with 74 rushing yards last season.

Safety Budda Baker had a sack and an interception.

Player to watch

ExpertPlayer to watchExplanation

Howard Balzer

Chandler Jones

It's about time to step up in a major way like he did in Week 1 to help slow down the Dallas offense.

Alex Weiner

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons did not play as much last week due to a shoulder injury, but the Cardinals will need him everywhere on Sunday with several defenders out.

Donnie Druin

Max Garcia

After potentially moving back to right guard, the Cardinals will need him to bounce back in a major way against a talented Cowboys defensive front after a tough outing at center.

Comments / 0

Related
GamingToday

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Betting Analysis, Pick: Dallas Steps Up In Class To Face Kyler Murray

NFL · Sun (1/2) @ 4:25pm ET — ARI Cardinals at DAL Cowboys. Cardinals (10-5, 9-6 ATS) at Cowboys (11-4, 12-3 ATS) Thursday’s market consensus line: Cowboys -6 (51) The skinny: Arizona, which has clinched at least a wild-card berth, looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it faces NFC East champ Dallas, whose 56 points last week mark a league-high this season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Cardinals face off in crucial NFC matchup

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals need a win Sunday — but for distinctly different reasons. Dallas is the winner of four straight and in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. At 11-4, the Cowboys trail Green Bay (12-3) by one game at the top of the conference standings with two games to go.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys vs. Cardinals: Week 17 primer

The Cowboys host the Cardinals this week, and despite both teams having already locked up a playoff spot, they’ve got more to play for. Arizona has lost three straight games and fallen out of the top spot in their division, while Dallas needs to win out while hoping for a Packers loss to secure the first-round bye that comes with the NFC’s top seed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Cowboys looking to continue hot streak against playoff team

FRISCO, Texas – It’s always fun when the line between football and the philosophical blurs a bit, and what better time than now?. This matchup against the Arizona Cardinals presents a rare opportunity for the Cowboys – a chance to prove themselves against a playoff contender, without risking their own status as the NFC East champion or a playoff team.
NFL
CBS DFW

Playoff-Bound Cowboys Look To Keep Win Streak Alive Against Slumping Cardinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – A month ago, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys figured to be chasing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Now they’re both looking up at Green Bay, and the rolling Cowboys are in a better position than the reeling Cardinals in a matchup of playoff-bound teams Sunday.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Cardinals

The Cowboys have won four straight games while Arizona has lost four of five. Still, this is considered a statement game since Arizona has officially made it to the playoffs. The last time the Cowboys faced a playoff opponent – it didn't go so well in Kansas City. In fact, the only other team they've played a team that has clinched a playoff spot is Tampa Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Lions#At T Stadium Tv Fox#Compass Radio#Arizona Sports#Spanish#Khov#Covid#D J H
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Tony Dungy Reveals His Choice For Next Bears' Head Coach.

There's been lots of chatter over the last couple of days regarding the Chicago Bears' next possible head coach. Of course Matt Nagy still needs to be fired first and he could always be back next year thanks to the crazy decisions in the Bears' front office that happen on a consistent basis.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
638
Followers
949
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy