A Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep traveled over 180 miles from southeastern Arizona to a remote mountain range in New Mexico—only to meet its end at the claws of a mountain lion. According to a New Mexico Game and Fish (NMGF) Facebook post, the story began in 2019, when a photo of a Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep was captured atop Cookes Peak in the southwestern part of the state. The sighting was especially notable because, though desert bighorn sheep are known to live in the vicinity of Cookes Peak, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are not. Biologists from NMGF began looking for the ram—but they couldn’t find it. It was like the sheep had vanished into thin air, never to be seen again.

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO