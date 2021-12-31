ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report: Marco Wilson Out, James Conner Questionable

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
 1 day ago
Conner and Allen were limited in practice Friday after not participating Wednesday and Thursday. Moore and Baker were limited the last two days after not practicing Wednesday. Harris did not practice on any of the three days.

Harlow was activated Friday from reserve/COVID-19 and was listed as limited with an illness as the team assesses his conditioning.

Players with no game status all practiced fully Friday: running back Chase Edmonds (back), tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring), center Rodney Hudson (illness) and safety Deionte Thompson (shoulder).

Edmonds was limited Wednesday and Thursday, Ertz and Thompson on Wednesday. Hudson, who was activated from the COVID list Monday, did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but will play Sunday.

For the Cowboys, left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited Wednesday and Thursday, wide receiver Malik Turner (calf) was limited Wednesday and running backs Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Tony Pollard (foot) had full participation all week.

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
4 Arizona Cardinals players that must be benched immediately

Which members of the Arizona Cardinals should see the bench more than the field for the rest of the season?. It’s the seemingly annual “Arizona Cardinals cramp up down the stretch.” The Cardinals are plummeting out of holding the number one seed weeks ago and now need help to clinch their division as they reside as the NFC’s fifth seed.
Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
All Cardinals

