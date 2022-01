The Arizona Cardinals should consider giving Rondale Moore touches akin to how the Dolphins utilize Jaylen Waddle. It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals have been sputtering the last few weeks. Kliff Kingsbury has asked quarterback Kyler Murray to do a lot of heavy lifting in the offense. As the concepts get stale and defenses adjust to make things more difficult, Murray has had to play a lot of hero ball. Scrambling can only get you so far when pressure and contain work together.

