Rapp (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Rapp has not logged a practice of any capacity this week, but he is still expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Rapp has been a key part of the Rams' defense this season, playing in over 80 percent of snaps in all but one game. He's racked up 80 total tackles as well as three interceptions and 1.5 sacks across 15 contests.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO