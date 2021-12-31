ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns' Jalen Smith: Plays well in start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Smith posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Suns' Jalen Smith: Posts double-double from bench

Smith provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-97 victory over the Thunder. It's all hands on deck for big men on the Suns' roster while Deandre Ayton (COVID-19 Protocols) sits, and Smith has shown up in a big way for Phoenix. The 2020 first-round pick has logged 26 points and 23 rebounds over the past two games, and although JaVale McGee will likely draw the starts in Ayton's absence, Smith has come close to matching his teammate's production.
NBA
FanSided

Former Suns Lottery Pick Jalen Smith Set to make Second Career Start

Another one bites the dust. This afternoon, the Phoenix Suns lost their fourth player to health and safety protocols, of course tearing into their thinnest position while doing so. After dropping 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder, backup center JaVale McGee entered quarantine just a...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Player Reportedly Passed Away At 88

Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has reportedly died at the age of 88. On Friday morning, Washington Post sports columnist John Feinstein said he was informed of the Hall of Famer’s passing by his son Aubre Jones. Born in Wilmington, NC in 1933, Sam Jones went on to attend...
NBA

