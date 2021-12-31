ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores 20 points

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Johnson posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Johnson
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Celtics#Fg
Larry Brown Sports

NBA forward calls out woman involved in Christian Wood incident

One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
NBA
vicksburgnews.com

Zy Smith scored 16 points on Wednesday

Porter’s Chapel Academy girl’s basketball player Zy Smith helped the Lady Eagles to a win over Mt. Salus on Wednesday. In the 58-31 win, Smith scored 16 points to help PCA secure the victory. She also had four rebounds and four steals. The Lady Eagles will play again...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, McBride, Rose, Barrett, Toppin

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Kemba Walker‘s banishment from the Knicks‘ rotation may have been a blessing in disguise, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Walker admits he wasn’t aggressive enough at times to start the season. “I just have a tendency of kind...
NBA
ESPN

Curry and Golden State visit Mitchell and the Jazz

LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry, meet when Utah and Golden State square off. Mitchell is 10th in the NBA averaging 24.6 points per game and Curry ranks second in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Josh Richardson: Scores 19 point in win

Richardson posted 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Friday's 123-108 home win over the Suns. Boston stuck with an eight main rotation, which forced Richardson to play major minutes despite coming off the bench. He earned his PT through efficient shooting and defensive effort. Richardson, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown also delivered a defensive effort that held Chris Paul and Devin Booker to 13-of-41 shooting. Boston will stay home to face the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Expect Richardson to continue to see big minutes as multiple Celtics deal with COVID-19 protocols.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy