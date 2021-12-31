Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores 20 points

Richardson posted 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Friday's 123-108 home win over the Suns. Boston stuck with an eight main rotation, which forced Richardson to play major minutes despite coming off the bench. He earned his PT through efficient shooting and defensive effort. Richardson, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown also delivered a defensive effort that held Chris Paul and Devin Booker to 13-of-41 shooting. Boston will stay home to face the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Expect Richardson to continue to see big minutes as multiple Celtics deal with COVID-19 protocols.
