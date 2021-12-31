ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors break down charges, convictions for 725 arrested so far in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

By Keith L. Alexander
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors in the District have charged more than 725 individuals with various crimes in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, when hundreds of rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday. As the country nears the first anniversary of the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

