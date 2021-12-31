Prosecutors break down charges, convictions for 725 arrested so far in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A Colorado man who stands accused of thumping a Capitol police officer in the eye at the Jan. 6 insurrection was identified and arrested after he was seen wearing the same outfit he donned during the riot, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C. said in a statement that Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, was arrested on Dec. 11 and hit with a string of charges related to his alleged assaults on two cops at the riot. Court documents state that MacCracken was identified by a local Colorado sheriff who had previous run-ins with the suspect. “Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle,” the documents state. “He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride, as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites.” MacCracken is currently detained pending further court proceedings, according to law enforcement.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO