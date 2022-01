CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow began falling in the Chicago area on Saturday afternoon, and some areas could see up to 9 inches accumulation. (Credit: CBS 2) The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties through midnight Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Heavy snow will increase in the late afternoon and early evening, especially for areas near the lake. Heavy areas of snow continue through the late evening and into parts...

