Man shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officers are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the shooting happened at Goodhaven and Grovehaven Circle around 3:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

