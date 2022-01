On 14 December I took my last shopping trip, stocked up, and went home. Apart from a few necessary work events and trips to (vaccinated and tested) friends’ houses, I’ve stayed at home ever since. Coming from a huge New Zealand family, Christmas for me is all about people. I love summer and swimming, and my partner is always surprised by just how much energy I have for socialising in our extrovert v introvert relationship. But when the New South Wales government opened up on the 15th, my world closed down. I have rheumatoid arthritis and a few other autoimmune diseases, so I am on medications that leave me immunocompromised. And the science was clear: with my vaccines completed in early August, I had considerably reduced protection from Omicron.

