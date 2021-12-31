ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers are trading Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers

By DAN WOIKE
Macon Telegraph
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading veteran guard Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, a source with knowledge of the deal has confirmed to The Los Angeles Times. The Lakers are expected to receive guard Denzel Valentine in...

Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
Lakers could cut one of their veteran players?

At 17-19, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked very much their age this year. Now one of their veterans may be in danger of losing his roster spot. In an episode this week of “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst said that the Lakers could potentially release struggling center DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
LeBron James carrying heavy burden for Lakers, and it is getting them nowhere

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had his hat covering his eyes and a hoodie covering his hat. Rarely did he look up while talking to the media postgame, the microphone in his left hand mostly dangling before James answered a question about yet another Lakers defeat. His voice was...
NBA
LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
