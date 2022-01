By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pandemic is hitting yet another peak in Allegheny County, public health officials warned on Thursday. Although the Allegheny County Health Department has switched to a weekly COVID-19 update, it is still following case counts daily for their own records and shared the results of the last three days. From December 27 to December 30, a total of 4,335 infections were reported. “From December 27 to 28, infections increased by 654; in the following day, the increase was 1,701, and today, the increase is 1,980,” Dr. Debra Bogen, the Director of the Allegheny County Health...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO