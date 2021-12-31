ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii ends 2021 with record surge of COVID-19 cases

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has reported another day of near-record coronavirus cases, ending the year with a surging infection rate and hospitals on edge.

Health officials said there were 3,290 new cases on Friday. The state more than doubled a previous delta variant record Thursday after reporting nearly 3,500 new cases.

The state of about 1.5 million people recorded an additional four deaths Friday. Hawaii has reported nearly 1,100 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day average test positivity rate for the state was more than 15%. On Oahu, the state’s most populous island where the majority of cases are being detected, the average positivity rate was over 17%.

Hawaii hospital officials have said they are already nearly full with non-coronavirus patients and worry about staffing shortages affecting their ability to care for a possible wave of new COVID-19 patients in early 2022.

State officials and island mayors did not add any new restrictions ahead of the New Year holiday. Most COVID rules were dropped in early December just before the omicron variant arrived. The University of Hawaii said it would hold most classes online when the semester begins in January.

More than 700,000 travelers have arrived in Hawaii in December, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Hawaii requires travelers to be vaccinated or provide a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before arrival, or face quarantine. The U.S. now requires international travelers to test within 24 hours of their trip, regardless of nationality or vaccination status.

Statewide there have been nearly 110,000 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic. There were more than 20,000 active COVID-19 infections in Hawaii on New Year’s Eve.

Comments / 0

Related
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hawaii sees massive COVID surge of 500% over the past two weeks, while Omicron cases grow rapidly in Midwest and Northwest: Ohio sets new daily case record of 12,502 as doctors plead 'help' in full-page ad begging residents to get vaccinated

The Omicron variant is driving a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in a number of states, with Hawaii now leading the nation in the rate of increase. New York, Georgia and Texas are all seeing major surges in new COVID cases, which are up more than 100 percent in the past two weeks in those states, according to new data on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Hawaii#Covid#Ap#Omicron#The University Of Hawaii
WJBF

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge, National Guard on standby to assist hospitals

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia broke the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with an extremely rapid rise passing the peaks previously set in January. The state recorded 13,670 positive tests, a combination of molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests, in its report released Tuesday. That boosted Georgia’s seven-day average of positive […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yaktrinews.com

Record number of deaths report in Washington & Oregon in 2021

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington in 2021 surpassed their previous records for total annual deaths – records that were set just last year. The Northwest News Network reports the coronavirus pandemic is only one part of the explanation. In 2020, the Washington State Department of Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
inquirer.com

Pennsylvania and N.J. see COVID-19 cases continue to surge as 2021 ends

Pennsylvania and New Jersey enter the last week of the year with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, a trend expected to continue as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads and people gather for the holidays. “It’s very concerning,” said Maureen May, a nurse at Temple University Hospital and president of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

707 New Cases, No Deaths Reported Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 707 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 94,293. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of nine new infections were identified on the Big Island. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reported 241 active cases, and six persons hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy