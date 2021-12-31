ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' reasons for optimism, concern in Week 17 vs. Dolphins

By Mike Moraitis
 1 day ago
The Tennessee Titans will return to action in Week 17 when they host the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans got back on track in Week 16 with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, a game that saw Tennessee’s passing attack finally come to life in the second half thanks to the return of A.J. Brown.

Miami enters this contest as the hottest team in the NFL after having won seven straight games, which comes on the heels of losing seven straight and starting 1-7. The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to notch a seven-game winning and losing streak in the same season.

This game will have serious playoff implications for both teams.

The Titans are a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss away from winning the AFC South, and can get back into the No. 1 seed entering Week 18 with a victory and a Kansas City Chiefs loss.

The Dolphins are sitting in third place in the still obtainable AFC East, but their best bet at a postseason berth comes through the wild card, where they currently own the seventh and final spot.

As is always the case, the Titans have reasons for optimism and concern going into this game. Let’s see what they are.

Optimism: The return of David Long

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

With each passing week, the Titans continue to get healthier and healthier. This week, the Titans could see the return of starting linebacker David Long, who has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury.

Granted, the Titans have filled the void pretty well in his absence, especially since adding Zach Cunningham, but this defense will be even better once Long is on the field.

Upon his return, it’ll be interesting to see how the Titans divvy up the snaps at linebacker between Long, Cunningham, Rashaan Evans, and Jayon Brown, who still has to be activated off the COVID-19 list.

Thanks to long, Brown has been relegated to backup duty this season, and he returned to that role once Cunningham came aboard. We don’t expect that to change.

Could Long knock Evans out of his starting spot? Or will it be Cunningham who takes the back seat to Long? Perhaps Long will see decreased snaps thanks to the impressive depth at the position, also.

We may not know the answers right away, as it’s possible Long will be eased back in; however, the situation at inside linebacker is one worth monitoring moving forward.

Optimism and concern: A.J. Brown vs. Dolphins CBs

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The return of Brown in Week 16 paid immediate dividends, as the star wide receiver chipped-in with 11 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown and provided a much-needed spark for Tennessee’s passing game.

In Week 17, Brown will have to contend with a pair of very good corners in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but the Titans can help him out by moving him all over the formation, something Tennessee already does.

Anytime Brown is on the field he’s capable of changing a game and makes the Titans’ offense better. We’ll see if he can overcome what figures to be some tough matchups on Sunday.

Concern: Dolphins' pass-rush vs. Titans' O-line

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With 45 sacks, the Dolphins have the most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Titans’ offensive line has been among the worst in pass protection in the league, allowing 45 sacks, the fourth-most.

If the Titans want to build on the momentum their passing game developed in Week 16, they must protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If not, it’ll be a long day for Tennessee’s offense.

Optimism: Dolphins' offense vs. Titans' defense

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While the Dolphins are no doubt one of the hottest teams in the NFL with seven straight wins, their offense hasn’t given much to write home about.

In per-game averages, the Dolphins rank 24th in total yards, 15th in passing, 30th in rushing, and 21st in points scored. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been serviceable, but certainly isn’t scaring anyone.

Miami’s offense does have some impressive weapons, though, with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle chief among them. Waddle should be public enemy No. 1 for the Titans’ defense.

Making matters worse for Miami’s offense, they’ll be going up against a Titans defense that has looked elite this season, especially in the last three weeks, where it has given up an average of just 12 points per game.

Even if the Titans’ offense falters in this game, the defense is more than capable of putting the clamps on Miami’s offense, making it possible Tennessee can win this game without scoring a ton of points.

Concern: COVID-19

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, with eight players on the list, including starters such as wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and defensive lineman Denico Autry.

The good news is that the changing of the COVID-19 protocols makes it possible that the aforementioned players will be able to suit up.

In the meantime, the hope is that the Titans will avoid adding more players to the list ahead of Sunday.

Concern: Dolphins' run defense

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While the Dolphins’ defense as a whole has been good this year, its best showing has been against the run, where Miami ranks seventh in the NFL.

Even without Derrick Henry, the Titans still want to get the ground game going to make things easier for Tannehill, who thrives off the play-action and could use something to slow down the Dolphins’ talented pass-rush.

Based on how well the Dolphins have played the run this year, that might not be possible in Week 17, forcing Tannehill to potentially win this game with his arm alone.

