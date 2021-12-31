67-year-old mother, adult son ID’d as victims killed in Tuscaloosa crash

If you want to ring in 2022 with bang, police are asking you do so with something other than a gun. It shouldn’t have to be said. But apparently it does. Each year, hundreds, if not thousands, pull out a firearm in Birmingham to say goodbye to the old and hello to the new. It’s not just handguns either - last year the sound of automatic gunfire was heard with regularity heard throughout the city on New Year’s Eve.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO