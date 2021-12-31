ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

MAAC approves revision of basketball rescheduling policy

By Hamilton Cook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TglLz_0da7BSlD00

EDISON, N.J. ( NEWS10 ) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) has approved revisions to its rescheduling policy for men’s and women basketball for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, it was announced today by MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor.

Effective Dec. 31, 2021 – per MAAC Bylaw 25 all COVID related scheduling issues in the sport of basketball will be handled as follows:

  • Use the “MAAC arbitration” model for rescheduling (Athletic Directors will have 2 business days to mutually agree upon on a reschedule date, after that, the Commissioner will decide the rescheduled date between alternatives provided by the two schools.
  • There will be a limit of 5 games in any 14-day period (recognizing that this likely limits rescheduling to 3 or 4 games), with a one-time exception of 6 games in a 14-day period, if mutually agreed upon by both schools. The Commissioner will not reschedule a game that will result in 6 games in 14-days.
  • Teams can play no more than two games within the final week of the season
  • Games will be rescheduled in the order they were cancelled (games can be played out of order, but must be scheduled in order of cancellation)
  • Existing games on the schedules will not be moved to accommodate any rescheduled games
  • If a team has a minimum of 8 scholarship student-athletes and 1 countable coach they will be required to play (teams may elect to play with less than 8 players at their own discretion)
  • Any refusal to compete for non-covid reasons remain a forfeit (travel costs, non-season ending injuries to key players, etc.) resulting in a loss for the team that caused the cancellation and a win for the opposing team
  • Any un-played games will be considered a no contest as long as the elements of this policy are followed, refusal to compete per this policy will result in a game forfeit and subject the offending team to other possible sanctions per the requirements of membership bylaw
  • Attestation process – name of infected student-athletes and the date of positive test must be provided to the conference office.  Note: theoretically most teams should have 8 players after an initial infection and return to play.  Only COVID related issues allow for a no-contest, not player injuries

“I want to acknowledge all the time and effort that the MAAC membership and staff has invested in developing the revised scheduling policy during the holiday break while also managing the health and welfare of the student-athletes during this latest surge in pandemic caused by the COVID OMICRON variant,” noted Commissioner Ensor.  “The rescheduling process is already underway and I look forward to the MAAC teams resuming competition as the staff prepares for the 2022 Hercules Tires Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in Atlantic City.”

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UPDATE: Children in fatal Thorn St. fire ages 6 & 7

4:45PM UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The two young victims from Thorn Street’s fatal fire on Monday December 27th, were only 6 and 7 years old according to the Utica Police Department. Out of respect for the family, their names are not being released at this time. This is...
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Times Union

Siena basketball coach pleased MAAC teams won't have to forfeit

Siena men's basketball coach Carmen Maciariello got news he was happy to hear on New Year's Eve. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Friday it is changing its basketball rescheduling policy. Games that can't be played due to COVID-19 issues can now be rescheduled instead of resulting in a forfeit.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maac#Sports News#Sugar Bowl#Jazz#Covid#Athletic Directors#Non Covid#Un
NEWS10 ABC

CBA holds Middletown to 15 points in defensive clinic

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shen Holiday Classic continued on Thursday, with Christian Brothers Academy looking to bounce back from a loss to St. Peter’s. The Brothers took on Middletown on day two. It was a defensive clinic for the Brothers, shutting out the Middie Bears 14-0 in the first quarter. CBA held Middletown to […]
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany’s first two conference games postponed

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced that two upcoming women’s basketball conference games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UAlbany program.  The UAlbany at Hartford game scheduled for today, Thursday, Dec. 30, and the Vermont at UAlbany game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 have been postponed. Per America East policy, […]
BOSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena men’s basketball game Friday won’t be played as scheduled

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Friday’s Siena men’s basketball game at Iona will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program. The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena Athletics continues to adhere to College, local, […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Kessler, No. 11 Auburn topple unbeaten No. 16 LSU 70-55

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s Walker Kessler blocked three shots before LSU made a single one. It was that kind of night for both Auburn’s 7-foot-1 center and LSU’s offense. Kessler had 16 points, a career-high 11 blocked shots and 10 rebounds to lead No. 11...
AUBURN, AL
NEWS10 ABC

Averill Park uses 14-1 run to top Colonie

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park girls basketball team looked to rebound on day two of the Shen Holiday Classic after falling to Pittsford Mendon on day one. The Warriors took on Colonie in a Section II clash, without head coach Sean Organ. Colonie took a 26-23 lead into the halftime break. The Warriors […]
AVERILL PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy