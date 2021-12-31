‘You’ll always be golden to us’: Central Florida reacts to Betty White’s death
Central Florida businesses, leaders and personalities took to social media to grieve the loss of star Betty White.
Central Florida businesses, leaders and personalities took to social media to grieve the loss of star Betty White.
A beautiful woman with a full happy life that brought pleasure and smiles to others. Thank You Ma'am and may the Lord welcome you in heaven.
All of Our Golden Girls Are Now Together When Betty Arrived the Family of Golden Girls Reunited with Open Arms! I can't imagine the laughter with everyone saying You Betty Would Arrive With A Huge Bang, Being the Fact it is New Year's Day! We Love All Our Golden Girls Of Course You are Missed! 💋❤️😘🙏🙏🙏🙏
Comments / 13