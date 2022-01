The morning line stretches around the building as Hartford doles out free COVID-19 test kits at the downtown branch of Hartford Public Library on Dec. 30, 2021. Hartford officials purchased and distributed around 8,000 COVID-19 test kits, each containing two rapid-antigen tests, and handed them out at sites across the city this week. It was one of the only places in Connecticut to get a free kit on Thursday, after the city’s planned shipment of 15,000 additional test kits from the state faced delays.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO