The Notre Dame football team lost a tough one to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl, and here are three things we learned. Notre Dame football should have won the Fiesta Bowl. Right before the half, they held a 28-7 lead. By the 4th quarter, Notre Dame trailed 31-28. It was a complete and disastrous collapse against a very good Oklahoma State team. So, in a sense, there is no shame in the loss. At the same time, given the circumstances around it, the loss was also incredibly disappointing.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO