A ferry firm has accused the Government of putting smaller ports at a disadvantage by focusing investment on Dover ahead of new Brexit customs checks.Brittany Ferries which operates from Portsmouth, Plymouth and Poole said several of its haulage customers have already switched journeys to the Kent port because of a perception that goods are checked quicker there.New rules from January 1 state that importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries.All of the Government's focus has been on DoverChristophe Mathieu, Brittany FerriesTraders will no longer be able to...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO