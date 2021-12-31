ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Police Shut Down Alleged Chop Shop

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, Dec. 31, Dallas Police shut down an alleged chop shop after discovering several stolen vehicles on a Dallas property.

On New Year’s Eve, a Texas DPS safety helicopter traced the stolen vehicle to a property near the 800 block of JJ Lemmon Road. The helicopter crew spotted several other vehicles and notified the Dallas Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force of their discovery.

A disassembled vehicle found at an alleged chop shop in Dallas. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Patrol officers obtained consent to search the 120 acre property and discovered about 32 disassembled stolen vehicles.

The Dallas Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is investigating this incident and charges may be forthcoming.

CBS DFW

Information Sought In Dallas Fatal Hit-And-Run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help finding a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run just as the new year began. On Jan 1 at about 12:00 a.m., police said a gray 2017 Ford F150 with Texas license plate MWL-6627 was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident at 2600 Commerce Street. Vehicle Crimes Detectives are searching for the pictured vehicle. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding the owner or location of this vehicle is asked to contact Det. Jason Massey #8465 of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0012 or via email at Jason.massey@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Video Shows Arlington Townhome Explosion

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 viewer Liz Weaver sent in a video she captured from her Vivint 24-hour Playback of an explosion that destroyed an Arlington townhome, plus photos the morning after showing the aftermath.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton Police Seek Public’s Help In Early New Year’s Day Hit-And-Run Investigation

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who fled the scene after striking and injuring a woman with their vehicle. The incident happened at about 3:35 a.m. on N Loop 288 near Mingo Road on Jan 1. The victim, 37, and her friend were changing a tire on the shoulder lane of northbound N Loop 288 when a vehicle struck the victim. The driver did not stop and continued driving north. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle. It was described as a white SUV, possibly a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe or Yukon. The vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror and housing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 940-349-8181 and reference incident #21155072.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

‘We Heard A Big Boom’ Explosion Destroys North Arlington Townhome

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An explosion and fire destroyed a two-story townhome under construction in far North Arlington early New Year’s Day. The call came in around 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Viridian Village Drive near North Collins Street. Upon arrival, the Arlington Fire Department discovered that a building under construction was on fire.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Public’s Help IDing Suspect Involved In ‘Devastating’ Hit And Run Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run. At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue. Dallas Police are seeking information about this SUV involved in a Dec. 24 hit and run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) The victim was dragged for a “significant” distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. Police said on Thursday that the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored 2006 to 2008 KIA Sorento L or LX Package with step-rails on the sides. The suspect’s vehicle may have a handicap placard visible through the front windshield and a bumper sticker on the rear-windshield towards the bottom left. Dallas Police released new images of the suspect’s vehicle Thursday. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff Releases Photos Of Suspect In Storage Facility Burglaries

PARKER COUNTY – The Parker County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a man they say is involved in a string of overnight burglaries. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries on Wednesday night within a storage facility located in the 2500 Block of Fort Worth Highway. Authier said his said his office is currently working to identify what was stolen during the burglaries.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Man Arrested After Allegedly Taking Girlfriend’s Vehicle & Two Children

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s vehicle and children without her consent. At about 10:14 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department – West Division officers were dispatched to the Ridgmont Apartments at the 2400 block of Ridgmar Plaza after receiving a call that two children had been abducted.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Pond In North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle from a pond in North Fort Worth on Thursday, Dec. 30. Police, a Fire Department dive team, and three MedStar crews responded the scene along the 700 block of Riverflat Drive after reports of a sinking vehicle came in at about 1:20 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police ID Suspected Gunman In Tow Truck Driver Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of shooting a tow truck driver and of other crimes. Julio Soto, 18, was identified as one of the suspects in the case that caused a police lockdown at Hulen Mall last week. On Dec. 21 at about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 5920 Vermillion Drive. When they arrived, a tow truck driver said he was attempting to repossess a car when two male suspects approached him with guns in their hands. One suspect entered the driver’s seat of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Memorial Services Today For 2 Victims Of Garland Gas Station Triple Murder

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two of the victims of a deadly shooting in Garland are being laid to rest today. Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyola, 16, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia were all shot and killed at the Texaco convenience store along Walnut Street on the day after Christmas. Today, loved friends and family of both Noyola and Gonzalez will hold memorial services to remember their loved ones. It was a very emotional scene on Wednesday as a vigil in honor of Xavier Gonzalez. Those who knew him say he played football for Garland High School, loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed working in...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Helicopter Crash Near Houston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston on Thursday, Dec. 30 according to state and federal authorities. A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles...
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

Reward Increased To $10K For Information Leading To Arrest Of Garland 14-Year-Old Capital Murder Suspect Abel Acosta GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Some In North Texas Rethinking NYE Plans Due To COVID-19 Case Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As we approach New Year’s Eve, many people are changing their plans because of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases across North Texas. The positivity rate in Texas is at an all-time high. Positivity rates are at all-time highs and cases are climbing close to the peak of September’s surge. Get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID.#COVID19TX update:⬆️11,904 new confirmed cases (7-day avg)⬇️57 fatalities reported (7-day avg)⬆️4,917 current hospitalizations pic.twitter.com/eXyjL61BZS — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) December 29, 2021 Some people are deciding to stay at home, but others said they’ll continue with their original plans. “I would recommend to people to really plan...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own. Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8. COVID Testing...
TEXAS STATE
