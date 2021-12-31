US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;43;52;39;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;75%;98%;0. Albuquerque, NM;48;38;40;16;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;18;53%;85%;2. Anchorage, AK;24;6;8;0;Windy;N;22;57%;12%;0. Asheville, NC;64;57;72;57;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;8;71%;99%;1. Atlanta, GA;69;66;73;64;A morning shower;SSW;9;78%;80%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;52;50;54;53;Cloudy,...

AccuWeather

Snow, freeze-up to follow severe weather in part of southern US

The same storm system partially responsible for high winds that triggered destructive wildfires in Colorado Thursday will not only bring a major outbreak of severe weather to portions of the southern United States this weekend but also a weather wakeup call in the form of plunging temperatures and potentially hazardous winter weather from the zone from the middle Mississippi Valley to the southern Appalachians and even part of the mid-Atlantic coast.
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

100 mph gusts push wildfire into heavily populated Colorado cities

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged...
COLORADO STATE
kchanews.com

Winter Weather Advisories in Effect for North Iowa

The following Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...Snow and Freezing Drizzle Expected into This Evening... .Snow will continue to overspread the area early this afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches. The snow will transition to freezing drizzle during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. Like Sunday night, expect slick roads with reduced visibilities at times. Anticipate slippery to hazardous travel, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-290000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-211229T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Dodge-Olmsted- Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

Major storm is bringing severe weather, flooding and snow to ring in 2022

The calendar has only read 2022 for a few hours, but the atmosphere is already working to ring in the new year with dangerous weather. A round of strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind and tornadoes will roll across the Deep South on Saturday, flipping the calendar on the most active December on record for twisters.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Dangerous cold snap to follow winter storm in central US

A blast of frigid air will continue to sweep southeastward over the central United States in the wake of a winter storm to finish the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will feel 60, 70 and even 80 degrees Fahrenheit lower when compared to recent weeks. The cold air, appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT
mprnews.org

Arctic cold through this weekend; updated wind chill warnings/advisories

Shortly after 7 a.m. this New Year’s Day, the temperature at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport was 10 below zero. The wind chill temp at the time was 25 below zero. Several spots in northern Minnesota reported 7 a.m. temps in the 30s below zero, including -35 at Fosston and Bigfork and -32 in Hibbing.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Winter Storm Forecast for the Central United States

A very active weather pattern will usher in the New Year over broad swaths of the United States' surface. First Storm System of the Year on the Southern Plains. For the first weekend of 2022, a building storm system along a strong frontal boundary ranging from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will generate a broad range of weather.
blackchronicle.com

White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Memphis officials shut down cotton gin over air permit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis cotton gin was shut down on Wednesday for failing to obtain an air quality permit, the Commercial Appeal reported. Lawrence Smith, with the Shelby County Health Department, said the gin owner has refused to get a permit, likening his continued operation of the plant to driving without a license. The gin processes cotton waste and short fibers so they can be reused. It emits cotton particles and dust into the air, and longterm exposure to those particles can lead to lung disease, Smith said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Huron Daily Tribune

Man sentenced in western Michigan hit-and-run death

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the death of another man who was struck by a vehicle and killed in western Michigan. Adam Grego's plea to accidental failure to stop resulting in death or serious impairment came Wednesday in Grand Rapids District Court, according to WOOD-TV.
MICHIGAN STATE

