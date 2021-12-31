US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;43;52;39;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;75%;98%;0. Albuquerque, NM;48;38;40;16;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;18;53%;85%;2. Anchorage, AK;24;6;8;0;Windy;N;22;57%;12%;0. Asheville, NC;64;57;72;57;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;8;71%;99%;1. Atlanta, GA;69;66;73;64;A morning shower;SSW;9;78%;80%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;52;50;54;53;Cloudy
