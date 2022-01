Identification: One of the most iconic of perennial song birds found in Central Florida. Eastern Bluebirds are larger than common songbirds such as the Tufted Titmouse or Caroline Wren, reaching a length averaging 6 to 8″. Like the Northern Cardinal, the Eastern Bluebird is sexually dimorphic. Males look much different than females, which make them easy to differentiate from each other. Male Bluebirds have a rusty chest and throat and have brilliant blue feather in the back and on the cap of its head. Females do not have as much as a pronounced rusty chest as the males, while also having more white on the lower belly. Females do not exhibit the magnificent blue feathers as the males and do not have blue feathers as a cap on the head. Having said that, females are magnificently colored in their own respects. Note: The featured images is that of a male.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO