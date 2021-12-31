FOX 17 talks to U of M fans ahead of Orange Bowl game

Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It wasn’t the result that any of the maize and blue faithful were hoping for, considering that the Wolverines were a game away from the national championship, but they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Anything that could go wrong...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Another football game and another fan fight. Take a look as a woman is injured during a fight at Thursday night’s Peach Bowl game between Michigan State and Pittsburgh. This Pittsburgh piece of trash needs to spend some time in jail! (At least he had more fight in him than his football team did)
Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
Georgia put on a show on Friday night, dismantling Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The game felt over in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Georgia’s blowout win. He was in the broadcast booth calling the game last night with Chris Fowler.
The lifeblood of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense this season has been wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former Ohio State player has torn up every defense he’s played against, being quarterback Bryce Young’s main target all season. Williams has been on kickoff return duty this season as well...
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than he has been alive at this point and the competition's biggest superstar celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday. LeBron came into the league at the age of 18 and hasn't looked back since, this is his 19th season in the association.
It wasn’t the night that the Michigan Wolverines were envisioning tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the Orange Bowl, getting dominated from start to finish by Georgia and dropping a 34-11 decision. And while this isn’t the way that fans wanted to see the season end, quarterback...
Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish. The brawl...
Once the Georgia Bulldogs extended their lead in the second half of the Orange Bowl, a lot of Michigan Wolverines fans left Hard Rock Stadium. The honeymoon has ended for the Michigan Wolverines. They defeated their hated rivals in the Ohio State Buckeyes and won the Big Ten Championship by blowing out the Iowa Hawkeyes to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Then, the Orange Bowl began, where they were outmatched by the Georgia Bulldogs.
Leave it up to Kirk Herbstreit to point out the bright side after an embarrassing end to the Music City Bowl. Officiating robbed Tennessee of a touchdown but the game was still one of the most competitive of the bowl season thus far. “So thankful the overwhelming majority of players...
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl due to targeting. Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising. Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow....
One Ohio State football player who has announced his apparent retirement was more than happy to sound off on coaches and fans during the Rose Bowl. One of the best things about Twitter is that it can be a medium that provides individuals instant access to share their thoughts. That’s true for fans, athletes and coaches alike.
