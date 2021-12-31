ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Study: Sure Looks Like ‘Marijuana Breathalyzers’ Don’t Work—And May Never Work

By Chris Roberts
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you tell if someone is high or not—but, more to the point, how do you tell if they’re too high to drive? It’s a question that’s been dogging law enforcement throughout the marijuana legalization era. One technique, sought after by law enforcement and...

Comments / 2

