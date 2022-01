After tearing a top-ranked Patriots defense to shreds and putting the Bills back in the driver’s seat in the AFC East, quarterback Josh Allen has also inserted himself back into the MVP race. After Week 16, Allen’s odds of winning the MVP this year sit at +1500 and he is fifth in MVP odds trailing Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Jonathan Taylor, and Patrick Mahomes. While the odds make it seem like Allen is a long shot with just two weeks to go, Josh Allen for MVP is not as far-fetched as you might think.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO