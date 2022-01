SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball's game at Loyola Marymount University on Saturday has been postponed, the university said in a press release on Thursday. The game has been postponed due to Gonzaga University's "healthy and safety protocols," according to the press release. It's unclear if this is related to COVID-19 and a spokesperson for Gonzaga Athletics was unable to share additional information.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO