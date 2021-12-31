ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sennheiser HD 450SE Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphones $89.95

By Billy
techbargains.com
 3 days ago

Amazon has the Sennheiser HD 450SE Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphones for...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 7 gets its biggest discount to date just in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apple’s most recent smartwatches are just a tad more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, so if you’re an Apple fan there’s no question what you’ll be choosing. Although the Apple Watch Series 7 discounted as part of previous sales ran by various retailers, prices rarely dropped below $380.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

New AirPods Pro (2022): What to expect from Apple’s next high-end buds

The standard AirPods are solid headphones, but those that want a tighter fit and premium features like noise cancellation have turned to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro headphones are a little more expensive than the standard buds, but for many they’re worth the money. Soon, however, Apple will launch a second-generation model — tentatively called the AirPods Pro 2. Of course, naming in Apple-land is fluid. The headphones may end up being called the AirPods Pro second-generation. Or, maybe they’ll just keep the AirPods Pro name and simply replace the old ones. Regardless, however, rumors indicate that they could be an...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Active Noise Cancellation#Best Headphones#Sennheiser Hd 450se#Aptx#Virtual
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for 99¢

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to all-time low thanks to Green Monday deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're holiday shopping, upgrading your fitness tracker or you're a fan of all things Apple, news of the latest deal on the company's brand new smartwatch will be music to your ears. A major price drop on the Apple Watch Series 7 has just brought the cost of this device to an all-time low.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost unbelievably cheap at Best Buy right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Released less than five months ago at a very reasonable $149.99 list price, Samsung's newest top-notch AirPods Pro alternatives have received impressively early and surprisingly hefty discounts of up to 50 bucks before and during the extended Black Friday 2021 festivities at retailers as diverse as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or Woot.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

The 5 best new audio interfaces of 2021, as decided by you

It's easy to think that all audio interfaces are much of a muchness because, to a certain extent, they are. They get audio in and out of your computer, and that's about it. You had one job, etc. There are differences, though, not only in sound quality, but also in...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Bluetooth headphones with 34,000 5-star Amazon ratings are down to $18

If you thought all the best cheap headphones deals were gone now that Black Friday 2021 is behind us, think again. Just head over to Amazon’s site right now. You’ll discover some truly incredible deals on best-selling headphones from all the top brands. For example, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $197 right now, which is $52 less than you’ll pay at an Apple store. And all of Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted as well at Amazon — even AirPods Max! Those are all amazing deals, but they’re not the only popular headphones that are available on Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more

It might be 2022 right now, but over at Amazon it’s like Black Friday 2021 never ended. Seriously, we can’t believe how impressive some of these deals are! From deep discounts on best-sellers to rare sales on hard-to-find gems, Amazon has all the bases covered. Definitely check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available on Sunday. Want to see some highlights? The biggest news is definitely the fact that Amazon’s #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount. They ship out fast and you can get 2-packs right now for...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy