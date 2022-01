When it comes to this awful season, Kenny Golladay seemingly has reached the seventh and final stage of grief: Acceptance. . "I guess I’m just embracing it, to be honest," the wide receiver said of what has been a frustrating and unproductive first year with the Giants, both for himself and the team. "I can’t go and change anything. It has been a lot of ups and downs. The only thing I can do is keep coming into work."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO