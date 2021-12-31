Shepherd Police Identify Suspects Responsible for Damage to Shepherd Schools, Shepherd Elevator

1/4 Photo Courtesy of Shepherd Police Department

The Shepherd Police Department announced Friday that they have identified those responsible for property damage done to Shepherd Public Schools and the Shepherd Elevator.

Police say in the nighttime hours of Dec. 28-29, acts of vandalism were committed at the Shepherd Public School District Athletic Complex.

They say someone spray-painted vulgar messages and pictures on the Veteran’s Memorial Stadium press box and on the outfield signs at the Lenard Moeggenborg Varsity Softball Field.

On Friday, police stated that they have identified suspects responsible for the vandalism, and say upon completion of suspect interviews, the case will be turned over to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.

They say due to the suspects being minors, there will not be any further updates.