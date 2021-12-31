ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

New La. laws expand medical marijuana, change income taxes

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - More than two dozen new state laws are taking effect with the start of the new year.

Among the changes, Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients.

That's expected to offer residents a cheaper form of marijuana to treat medical conditions.

Meanwhile, Louisiana taxpayers will see changes to their income tax rates and deductions in taxable periods that start in 2022.

The changes will get rid of personal income tax and corporate tax deductions for federal income taxes paid in exchange for lowering income tax rates.

Most excess itemized deductions taken by middle- and upper-income earners will disappear.

KATC News

KATC News

