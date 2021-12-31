ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Betty White: "The World Looks Different Now"

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Girls star and American comedy icon Betty White has died at the age of 99, and Hollywood (and the world) is taking the loss hard on this final day of the year 2021. Ryan Reynolds had a longstanding friendship with Betty White – and in fact, the two were just...

comicbook.com

HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Hugh Jackman reacts to giant Ryan Reynolds billboard near his home as playful feud continues

Hugh Jackman has reacted to a giant Ryan Reynolds billboard that has been put up near his house.The two actors have engaged in a playful rivalry over the years, exchanging playful digs at one another’s films over social media.Jackman used Twitter to air his grievances over a billboard of Reynolds that was put up near his New York City home.The Wolverine star shared a video he had taken of the poster, which promotes Reynolds’s newly released Netflix film Red Notice.In the brief clip, Jackman can be heard saying: “Wow. Wow, Ryan… I see. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Could have put...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm. The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants. For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
metv.com

7 things that are surprisingly as old as Betty White

Betty White is turning 100. To put her longevity in perspective, consider other celebrities born in 1922 — Judy Garland, Bea Arthur, Ava Gardner, Redd Foxx, Telly Savalas, Veronica Lake, Stan Lee, Kurt Vonnegut, Jack Klugman, Jack Kerouac, Charles Schulz, Doris Day, Barbara Hale… we could go on. They all seem to belong to another era. Betty White is for every generation.
CELEBRITIES

