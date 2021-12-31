Drank too much on New Year’s Eve? A Huntsville law firm can help you and your car get home safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Need a ride home because you’ve drunk one too many while celebrating the new year?

For the seventh year, Morris, King, and Hodge P.C. is sponsoring the annual Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service.

Starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day until early in the morning on New Year’s Day, drivers can utilize the service to get both themselves and their car home safely.

To use the service, call Barry’s Towing at (256) 851-9778 and tell the dispatcher you’d like the Morris, King, and Hodge Drier Safety Taxi & Tow Service.

Rides are only permitted within the Huntsville metro area and the service will only take partygoers and their car home, not to another location.

