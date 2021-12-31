ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) fell 0.08% to $158.35, Citigroup Inc. (C) fell 0.07% to $60.39, and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) fell 0.25% to $47.98. Trading volume (23.3 M) remained 20.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 43.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

