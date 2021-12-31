ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms likely Saturday night into Sunday AM

By Bob Trihy
FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of Saturday is quiet, with only a few showers, but another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Best chance for strong storms will...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: A little snow for some tonight

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the corridor from I-70 southwards for some accumulating snow. This won’t be a big storm but there may be slick roads around towards daybreak, especially on the south side of the Metro. FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Stay Very Cold For The Next Few Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS) For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero. (Credit: CBS)  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Carolina

Rain/Snow Returns Late Thursday

Chilly temperatures stick around through this week, with a chance for rain/snow on Thursday! Another round of just rain will push in Sunday. Tonight gets back to the 20s in the mountains, and 30s for the Upstate. Tomorrow starts dry with clouds increasing, and showers developing toward the mid-afternoon in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Around, Mainly Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning, with a few lingering into the early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible as these showers develop and move slowly from south to north through the area. First to see the rain was the Keys before they moved into Miami-Dade, Broward will be the last to see the showers later in the morning. Sunshine will break through the clouds once the rain moves off the coast, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front moves south through the Florida Peninsula on Friday but washes out before reaching South Florida. As high pressure builds in behind this front it will create a gusty ocean breeze here. Gusts over 20 mph area expected all weekend leading to rough surf, rip currents, and boating hazards. A shower can’t be ruled out but will be brief given they will be moving with the stronger breeze. Temperatures will not move much given the stronger ocean breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s while highs remain just below 80 degrees. The next significant cold front looks like it will impact the area by the middle of next week.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy