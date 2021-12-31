Free farmers market held outside Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free farmers market was held at the Eastfield Mall Friday morning and it was all for a good cause. The free farmers market at Eastfield Mall was the work of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

You’ll remember last January when they turned the Big E’s Better Living Center in West Springfield into a good warehouse, distributing tons of food which would otherwise go waste. They continued that good work on a smaller scale at Eastfield Mall Friday, where people came by and picked up the fresh produce they needed.

Christian Bach from the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation told 22News,”Right now we’re seeing an increased need with food prices escalating 25 to 30 percent locally. A lot of people living with food insecurity are finding themselves in need right now and we’re trying to provide for that need.”

Veterans and members of the community alike were drawn by the offer of free vegetables being provided by the Military Support Foundation.

While Carol Bernard of Springfield added, “It does help us, especially large families with children who really can use it, this time of the year. It’s very important to have these extras that add up, and grocery prices being what they are, it does help a lot.”

The gift of vegetables was gone in a few hours. A gift from the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, the agency devoted to helping military families everywhere, and when the need arises preventing everyone from going hungry.

