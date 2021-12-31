ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The US Postal Service is getting hit by Omicron after it survived the holiday season by enlisting tens of thousands of workers

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9Z67_0da75l7900
US Postal Service workers delivered most mail on time this holiday season.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • USPS reported largely on-time holiday deliveries after last year's overwhelming flood of packages.
  • The Postal Service said it brought on 185,000 staffers and 112 new package-sorting machines.
  • But an Omicron wave appears to be spreading among postal workers: 8,000 are in quarantine this week.

The United States Postal Service managed to deliver mail on time this holiday season by enlisting 185,000 new workers. But now, the Omicron variant is spreading among its employees.

The USPS announced Thursday that it saw strong performance from October 1 through Christmas Eve, delivering nearly 90% of parcels on time, a 1.24% improvement over the previous quarter. USPS estimates it will deliver more than 12 billion pieces of mail by New Year's Day.

The Postal Service attributed this year's relatively smooth holiday season to changes it made to the size of its workforce and operations. USPS added 185,000 workers since last year (including 40,000 seasonal workers), installed 112 new package-sorting machines, and added 13 million square feet of space to handle the increased volume of mail and packages.

It's a far cry from last year, when the Postal Service was experiencing a historic volume of deliveries that led to an overflow of parcels and overworked employees. Workers reported at the time that packages were stacked so high, it was difficult to walk around, and parcels were sitting on trucks for several days waiting to be sorted. Some employees reportedly worked 80-hour weeks and were unable to take a day off between Thanksgiving and Christmas in order to keep up with the flood of packages.

The agency was also feeling the affects of capacity limits on airlines and trucks that transported the mail, as well as higher package volumes as other carriers turned customers away. Private firms like FedEx and UPS had warned early on of limited capacity , which meant that retailers had to turn to other avenues to ship their goods — like the Postal Service, which accepts all pieces of mail presented to it.

At the same time, USPS employees were falling ill by the thousands: The American Postal Workers Union said in December 2020 that 19,000 of the Postal Service's 644,000 workers were sick or in isolation due to the coronavirus.

Now, as the Omicron variant spreads throughout the US, Postal Service workers are once again getting sick, the union told the Associated Press' David Sharp on Friday.

Roughly 6,500 postal workers were quarantined due to COVID-19 as of Christmas Eve. This week, that number has grown to 8,000, the AP reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 41

Related
UPI News

USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. postal service and other private carriers reported improved delivery performance over 2020 in the days leading up to Christmas. USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21, compared to 93.6% in 2020, according to data by software company ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping data.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

US Postal Service recovers from 2020 holiday shipping disasters

The U.S Postal Service pulled out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping disaster, and it worked. The Postal Service and several other private shippers reported that holiday season deliveries went smoothly for the most part. ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, reported that 96.9%...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#The Postal Service#Holiday Season#The Us Postal Service#Omicron
countryliving.com

Is Mail Delivered on New Year's Eve and Day? What to Know About Post Office's Hours

Whether you're trying to jump start intentions for the new year, like your resolution to stop procrastinating, or sending out belated holiday presents to relatives who will definitely understand, getting Post Office errands complete is essential. In between whipping up meals to bring you good luck in 2022 and hunting down original captions for that annual sparkler ‘Gram, there’s still time to make it to the Post Office.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Postal Service Sneaker Collections

Iconic shoe brand Vans has launched a collaboration with another iconic yet unlikely partner in the form the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in order to launch a brand new sneaker collection that aims to incorporate some of the most recognizable visual symbols of the postal profession whilst also paying tribute to the tireless labor of USPS workers.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Christmas
KIII TV3

'It's crunch time' | USPS now in second busiest week of the year

HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday season is here, and many are making last-minute trips to the store or post office to get their packages in on time before Christmas. Most deadlines for the United States Postal Service came and went the week of Dec.13th, but they will ship Priority Mail Express up until December 23.
INDUSTRY
foxillinois.com

USPS carriers working earlier to help make sure packages are delivered

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To make sure the special items on your shopping list are delivered this holiday season, postal carriers will be starting earlier. The United States Postal Service said it is possible residents could hear a clatter on their porch between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
INDUSTRY
FanSided

Mail on New Years Day: Does USPS deliver on New Years Day?

Are you still holding out hope for those cookies from Grandma that were supposed to be delivered by Christmas? I hate to break it to you, bud, but those cookies didn’t get out of the shipment center. They got eaten. Probably. But if you’re deadset on holding out hope that they’ll finally be delivered, then you may want to know if there’s mail on New Years Day, am I right?
POLITICS
L'Observateur

POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE INDICTED

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that JAVONTE RICHARD, age 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on December 16, 2021 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wpr.org

Looking ahead as US Postal Service celebrates 200th anniversary in Wisconsin

This month marks the 200th anniversary of the first U.S. Post Office in Wisconsin. Things were very different when the first post office opened near Green Bay in 1821. Back then mail would have traveled by horse and stagecoach, said Chris Shaw, author of "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy and the Corporate Threat." Motor vehicles became the primary method for mail delivery more than a century later, according to Postal Service documents.
WISCONSIN STATE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Postal Service leadership reminds employees to follow online rules

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. As the omicron variant continues to spread, the Pentagon is taking new precautions. The Pentagon Reservation is extending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mental_Floss

The Holiday Return Deadlines of 20 Major Retailers

By the time December 25 rolls around, many of us would be happy avoiding stores (both online and in person) for the foreseeable future. But that's not always possible. After the holidays, retailers see one last rush of customers returning the presents that didn't go over well on Christmas morning. If you plan on returning anything you gifted or received this year, these are the important deadlines to know.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Business Insider

346K+
Followers
22K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy