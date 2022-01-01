Rain to hit Hudson Valley Saturday ahead of turn to cold

There will be some rain across the Hudson Valley today that could get heavy at times.

A coastal flood statement and dense fog advisory are in effects for parts of the area.

Highs will be near 53 degrees before just a passing showers comes by on Sunday.

Colder weather is coming for Monday.

Snow or storms are possible for Monday and Friday.

TODAY - WX TO WATCH: Cloudy with showers. Rain heavy at times after 5pm. Highs near 53. Lows near 47. Heaviest rain 3pm-11pm.

TOMORROW: Cloudy, a shower passes near 3-4pm. Highs near 52. Lows CRASH to near 25. The temperatures crash overnight into Monday.

MONDAY - Weather to Watch: Depending on where the front tracks into Monday morning, this could guide a possible coastal storm out to sea or brush snow showers along the coastal areas of the tristate. For Westchester specifically, there is a very low chance for light snow showers on Monday morning. Most forecasts suggest dry, cloudy, and cold for the majority of the Hudson Valley (and even Westchester). Highs near 33. Lows near 20. We will update as certainty increases, based on the trajectory of Sunday evening's front. The chance is predominantly for Westchester and Rockland counties.

TUESDAY: Sun. Highs near 38. Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny again. Woohoo. Highs near 46. Lows near 36.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 41. Lows near 29.

FRIDAY - Weather to Watch:: Another possible coastal storm develops and can clip snow showers our way. Nothing set in stone, but worth watching for now. Highs near 35. Lows near 21.