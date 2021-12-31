Former President Trump Offers A “Year In Review” For Biden’s 2021

The end of each year typically brings reflections of cultural achievements, losses, mistakes, and milestones that have transpired over the past 365 days.

This week, through his Save America PAC website, former President Donald Trump offered his own recap of how 2021 went for his successor, President Joe Biden.

It’s a long, long laundry list of miscues, lies, and aberrant behavior, but here are some of the highlights of Trump’s “Year in Review,” which notes that the Democrat now has “record low” approval ratings because he squandered what he inherited from the Trump administration, unleashing “crisis, chaos, misery, and woe.”

1. Inflation is the highest in nearly 40 years, as wages have not gone up to match, creating a “humongous” tax on middle America, as Biden went “charging ahead with his socialist programs.”

2. Gas prices are up nearly 50 percent from a year ago.

3. After Trump’s immigration reforms, illegal border crossings fell by almost 90%. This year, more than 2 million illegal aliens flooded into the U.S. Between April and August, illegal border crossings rose by 945 percent, 674 percent, 471 percent, 413 percent, and 319 percent, compared to the same time the year before. The Biden administration even banned the use of the word “illegal” when referring to illegal immigration.

4. Democrat-run cities hit all-time highs in violent crime.

5. Biden’s “radical” Democrat Party forced Critical Race Theory into schools and the military, put male athletes onto women’s sports teams, tore down statues of Thomas Jefferson, dismantled basic election-integrity measures, and used taxpayer dollars to fund late-term abortion and infanticide.

6. Biden attempted many times to break his promise to not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000. According to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, the Biden spending bill would raise taxes on working families at virtually every income level, and lower after-tax incomes of 80 percent of Americans.

7. For the last four consecutive months, the number of jobs added to the economy fell short of expectations, including by 360,000 last month.

8. The “misery index,” which combines the inflation and unemployment rates, reached its highest level in nearly three decades. Under Biden, consumer sentiment and small business optimism fell to recent lows.

9. In July 2020, the Congressional Budget Office projected average real GDP growth of 2.1 percent from 2025-2030. Now CBO projects that will be just 1.6 percent, a decrease of nearly 24 percent.

10. Biden promised in the campaign “not cut taxes for the super-wealthy,” but the “Build Back Better” bill provides nearly $300 billion to increase the cap on the state and local tax deduction, with 98 percent of this tax cut would go to households making over six figures.

11. Border patrol arrests of illegal alien drug smugglers have increased by 453 percent, of illegal alien sex offenders have increased 212 percent, illegal alien murderers have increased by over 1,900 percent.

12. “During his campaign, Biden linked arms with the radical Defund-the-Police movement, calling the police ‘absolutely’ systemically racist, and labeled rioters, looters, and arsonists ‘peaceful protestors.’” Now, “Months of anti-police rhetoric and violent riots incited by Biden, [Vice President Kamala] Harris, and other Democrat politicians resulted in the largest increase in America’s homicide rate in modern history and the most economically destructive riots ever recorded.”

13. Twelve major Democrat-run cities have now hit all-time homicide records.

14. Under Biden, police officers are leaving their forces “en masse,” as the retirement rate in police departments nationwide increased by 45 percent over 2020 and 2021, with another 18 percent resigning.

15. Under Trump, America achieved energy independence, became a net energy exporter for the first time in 70 years, and gas prices dropped to their lowest level in more than 15 years. At the same time, the air became 7 percent cleaner, and the U.S. reduced emissions more than any country in the Paris Accords after the U.S. withdrew, reaching the lowest level in 25 years. With Biden, and his support for the “socialist GREEN NEW DEAL,” the consumer price index for energy rose by 33 percent over the past year, while for gasoline it rose by 58 percent and 59 percent for fuel oil. Nationally, gas prices are up 50 percent since this time last year.

16. Biden dissolved Trump’s 1776 Commission, dedicated to “celebrating” American history, and issued an executive order for training throughout the federal government in CRT.

17. Biden’s Education Department proposed a rule providing taxpayer funding for CRT in public schools, while Biden’s Justice Department targeted parents who objected to CRT and “leftist gender ideology being forced down their children’s throats.”

18. “From distributing lifesaving COVID treatments to providing loan relief for farmers, Biden has replaced the Constitution’s promise of equal treatment under the law with the Marxist principle of ‘equity’ — code for government discrimination based on race and gender.”

19. Biden eliminated the Hyde Amendment in his budget and “went all-in” on taxpayer-funded abortions. He reversed the Mexico City Policy, and now sends taxpayer funding for abortions around the globe. He also ended Trump’s order restricting funding for the “abortion industry” in the U.S.

20. Biden has moved to dismantle religious protections for churches and businesses, and proposed a “sweeping attack” on the Second Amendment.

21. Biden and Democrats in Congress during 2021 pushed legislation to usurp the states’ authority to run their own elections, and seek to ban voter ID laws nationwide, and mandate that states allow “ballot harvesting.”

22. Biden resumed President Barack Obama’s “crusade” to abolish suburbs, by reimposing Obama’s radical power-grab that puts leftist federal bureaucrats in charge of local zoning.

“In one year, Biden has caused a border crisis, an energy crisis, an inflation crisis, a labor crisis, a supply chain crisis, and a violent crime crisis—all while pushing the most radical left-wing agenda in history,” Trump said in a statement.

“No president in American history has ever caused so much damage in so short a time. The Biden administration is a national disgrace.”

